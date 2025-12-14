Ludhiana: 2 booked for ‘harassing’ woman at lawyer’s office in Doraha

Ludhiana A case under Sections 115(2), 79 and 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered. (HT File)

Doraha police have registered a case against two men for allegedly harassing a 25-year-old woman working at a lawyer’s office.

The accused are currently absconding, the police added.

According to the police, the case was registered on the statement of Rajinder Singh, a resident of Dashmesh Nagar, Doraha.

Singh told the police that he works at a lawyer’s office, where a 25-year-old woman is also employed.

In his complaint, Rajinder Singh alleged that for the past two months, Vikas Bhandari, a resident of Anaj Mandi, Doraha, along with his associate Binder Singh of Satnam Nagar, Doraha, had been frequently passing obscene remarks and attempting to pick fights.

Singh stated that on September 11, at around 5.30 pm, after finishing his duty, he was heading home when he saw Vikas Bhandari standing with his accomplice.

He alleged that both men made obscene gestures at the woman, passed lewd comments and tried to molest her. When Singh objected, the accused allegedly picked a fight and continued to use abusive language.

The woman, he said, was terrified and unable to report the matter earlier.

Assistant sun-inspector of police (ASI) Lakhwinder Singh, who is investigating the matter, said that on the basis of Rajinder Singh’s statement, Doraha police have registered a case against Vikas Bhandari and Binder Singh under Sections 115(2), 79 and 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).