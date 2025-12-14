Search
Sun, Dec 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ludhiana: 2 booked for ‘harassing’ woman at lawyer’s office in Doraha

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Dec 14, 2025 06:46 am IST

Both men made obscene gestures at the woman, passed lewd comments and tried to molest her; they are currently absconding, say police

Ludhiana

A case under Sections 115(2), 79 and 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered. (HT File)
A case under Sections 115(2), 79 and 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered. (HT File)

Doraha police have registered a case against two men for allegedly harassing a 25-year-old woman working at a lawyer’s office.

The accused are currently absconding, the police added.

According to the police, the case was registered on the statement of Rajinder Singh, a resident of Dashmesh Nagar, Doraha.

Singh told the police that he works at a lawyer’s office, where a 25-year-old woman is also employed.

In his complaint, Rajinder Singh alleged that for the past two months, Vikas Bhandari, a resident of Anaj Mandi, Doraha, along with his associate Binder Singh of Satnam Nagar, Doraha, had been frequently passing obscene remarks and attempting to pick fights.

Singh stated that on September 11, at around 5.30 pm, after finishing his duty, he was heading home when he saw Vikas Bhandari standing with his accomplice.

He alleged that both men made obscene gestures at the woman, passed lewd comments and tried to molest her. When Singh objected, the accused allegedly picked a fight and continued to use abusive language.

The woman, he said, was terrified and unable to report the matter earlier.

Assistant sun-inspector of police (ASI) Lakhwinder Singh, who is investigating the matter, said that on the basis of Rajinder Singh’s statement, Doraha police have registered a case against Vikas Bhandari and Binder Singh under Sections 115(2), 79 and 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: 2 booked for ‘harassing’ woman at lawyer’s office in Doraha
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Ludhiana Doraha police have filed a case against Vikas Bhandari and Binder Singh for allegedly harassing a 25-year-old woman at a lawyer's office. The complaint, made by Rajinder Singh, details incidents of obscene remarks and attempted molestation. The accused are currently absconding, and the investigation is ongoing under relevant legal sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.