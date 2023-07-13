Ludhiana: 2 days on, hotel owner booked for murder bid on partner

Two days after a hotel owner shot at his partner, the Division number 2 police lodged an FIR on Thursday. The accused is on the run. During investigation, the police found that the weapon used in the crime was illegal. The complainant stated that Anil had opened a hotel in partnership with Manish and the accused Kavish. (iStock)

The accused has been identified as Kavish, who is a partner of BR Plaza Hotel at Gurdwara Shri Kalgidhar Sahib. The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Sandeep Rajput of Nidhan Singh Nagar of Civil city, who is brother of the victim, Anil Rajput, 22.

The complainant stated that Anil had opened a hotel in partnership with Manish and the accused Kavish. He added that on Tuesday night, Anil was present at the hotel with his partners, where he had indulged in a spat with Kavish.

In a fit of rage, Kavish flashed a gun and opened fire targeting him. The bullet hit Anil in his stomach. After opening fire, Kavish managed to escape from the spot. Hotel manager Dalip Kumar rushed Anil to Christian Medical College and Hospital.

ASI Balwinder Singh said a case under Section 307 of the IPC, and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.

