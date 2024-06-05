 Ludhiana: 2 die as bike rams into tree near Machhiwara - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: 2 die as bike rams into tree near Machhiwara

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 05, 2024 10:43 PM IST

The victims have been identified as Harshdeep Singh, 24, of Sansowal Kalan village and Gurwinder Singh alias Ravi, 20, of Rahimabad Khurd village

Two friends were killed after their bike crashed into a tree on Samrala-Machhiwara road. Officials said that the duo were trying to avoid a collision with an unidentified vehicle in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The two friends were going towards Machhiwara from Samrala on a bike when the accident happened near Nirankari Bhawan.
The two friends were going towards Machhiwara from Samrala on a bike when the accident happened near Nirankari Bhawan. (HT File)

The victims have been identified as Harshdeep Singh, 24, of Sansowal Kalan village and Gurwinder Singh alias Ravi, 20, of Rahimabad Khurd village.

The two friends were going towards Machhiwara from Samrala on a bike when the accident happened near Nirankari Bhawan. The passersby noticed them lying on the roadside and alerted the police. The victims were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Initially, police suspected that an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle and Harshdeep and Gurvinder succumbed to injuries. The police also registered a case against the driver of the unidentified vehicle.

However, during investigation, police determined that when they were heading towards Machhiwara, the victims lost control of the bike while trying to avoid a collision with the unidentified vehicle. Their bike then crashed into a tree.

The police sent the bodies to civil hospital for post-mortem and informed their families.

while Harshdeep was married, Gurvinder was unmarried and his parents were looking for a suitable match. Both young men belonged to financially weak families and their deaths have left their kin in a state of shock.

