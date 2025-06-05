Ludhiana: 2 fresh Covid cases reported in city; tally rises to 12

Two fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the city Ludhiana on Wednesday, raising the active case tally in the city to 12. Health officials said that the new patients, a 35-year-old and a 37-year-old, are both vaccinated. One of them is asymptomatic, while the other is mildly symptomatic. Last Wednesday, a migrant from Uttar Pradesh in Ludhiana, with pre-existing lung conditions, succumbed to Covid at GMCH-32, Chandigarh. (HT photo for representation)

According to health authorities, the fully vaccinated individual and the other who received one dose are both in stable condition. This follows the report on Tuesday of a husband and wife from the Civil Lines area who tested positive. Both are currently in home isolation, with one showing symptoms of the virus. Out of the 12 active cases in the city, 11 are vaccinated. One case, a 69-year-old woman, is being treated at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Chandigarh, health officials said.

According to district epidemiologist Dr Sheetal Narang, the woman had been battling typhoid for the past five months and was regularly visiting PGIMER, Chandigarh, where she might have contracted the virus. Her vaccination status is unverified.

