Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: 2 fresh Covid cases reported in city; tally rises to 12

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 05, 2025 05:32 AM IST

According to health authorities, the fully vaccinated individual and the other who received one dose are both in stable condition; this follows the report on Tuesday of a husband and wife from the Civil Lines area who tested positive

Two fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the city Ludhiana on Wednesday, raising the active case tally in the city to 12. Health officials said that the new patients, a 35-year-old and a 37-year-old, are both vaccinated. One of them is asymptomatic, while the other is mildly symptomatic.

Last Wednesday, a migrant from Uttar Pradesh in Ludhiana, with pre-existing lung conditions, succumbed to Covid at GMCH-32, Chandigarh. (HT photo for representation)
Last Wednesday, a migrant from Uttar Pradesh in Ludhiana, with pre-existing lung conditions, succumbed to Covid at GMCH-32, Chandigarh. (HT photo for representation)

According to health authorities, the fully vaccinated individual and the other who received one dose are both in stable condition. This follows the report on Tuesday of a husband and wife from the Civil Lines area who tested positive. Both are currently in home isolation, with one showing symptoms of the virus. Out of the 12 active cases in the city, 11 are vaccinated. One case, a 69-year-old woman, is being treated at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Chandigarh, health officials said.

According to district epidemiologist Dr Sheetal Narang, the woman had been battling typhoid for the past five months and was regularly visiting PGIMER, Chandigarh, where she might have contracted the virus. Her vaccination status is unverified.

Last Wednesday, a migrant from Uttar Pradesh in Ludhiana, with pre-existing lung conditions, succumbed to Covid at GMCH-32, Chandigarh.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: 2 fresh Covid cases reported in city; tally rises to 12
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On