Ludhiana: 2 friends run over by three cars, die

Two bike-borne friends were killed on intervening night of Thursday and Friday after being run over by three vehicles, officials said. They added that one of the victims died on the spot and another succumbed while under treatment. Two bike-borne friends were killed on intervening night of Thursday and Friday after being run over by three vehicles, officials said. (HT File)

The incident was captured by closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at the spot.

In the footage, three vehicles were seen hitting the victims, Sukhram Singh, 27, of Vishwakarma Colony, and Banwari Kashyap, 27.

According to a first-information report (FIR), the victims were returning home on a bike when an allegedly speeding Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza car hit their bike. After they fell on the road, two other cars ran them over even as no one stopped to help them.

Victim Sukhram’s father Rajbir Singh said they came to know about the incident late on Thursday when they got a call from an ambulance driver.

His brother Sandeep Singh said when they scanned the CCTV footage and found that a Brezza car, a Mahindra Thar and another car hit them. He said that no one stopped to help them.

A passerby informed the police and ambulance.

Janakpuri police post in-charge assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kapil Sharma said the Division number 2 police registered an FIR under sections 281, 106 and 324 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the unidentified car driver.

The police procured the CCTV footage of the incident and are trying to trace all the vehicles involved.

Sandeep Singh said that they belong to Etawah in Uttar Pradesh (UP). Sukhram Singh was a photographer and his wife is pregnant. Banwari Kashyap was a native of UP’s Gonda and was a supervisor at a factory.