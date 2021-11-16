Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | 2 held for bogus billing worth 91.73cr
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | 2 held for bogus billing worth 91.73cr

The department had arrested the Khanna-based mastermind of the 484 crore bogus billing scam Baljinder Singh Bunty in March this year
The anti-evasion wing of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) commissionerate, which is probing the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>484-crore bogus billing scam busted in Khanna in March this year, arrested two more persons involved in availing Input Tax credit (ITC) of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13.50 crores through bogus billing of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>91.73 crore (Representative Image/HT File)
The anti-evasion wing of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) commissionerate, which is probing the 484-crore bogus billing scam busted in Khanna in March this year, arrested two more persons involved in availing Input Tax credit (ITC) of 13.50 crores through bogus billing of 91.73 crore (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 02:29 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The anti-evasion wing of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) commissionerate, which is probing the 484-crore bogus billing scam busted in Khanna in March this year, arrested two more persons involved in availing Input Tax credit (ITC) of 13.50 crores through bogus billing of 91.73 crore.

The two accused - Mohan Lal Verma and his son Mukesh Verma - had formed four bogus firms and were arrested in the Shimlapuri area on Sunday. The accused were produced before the duty magistrate and were remanded to judicial custody till November 26. As per the official, both the accused were involved in bogus billing of iron scrap, fabrics etc.

The department had arrested the Khanna-based mastermind of the 484 crore bogus billing scam Baljinder Singh Bunty in March this year. Bunty was operating 19 bogus firms and availed input tax credit worth crores. Two more persons - Gurtej Singh and Sagar - were arrested for bogus billing and availing input tax credit in connivance with Bunty. Singh and Gurtej were proprietors of two bogus firms.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out