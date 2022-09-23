Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 2 held with 39k intoxicant tablets

Ludhiana: 2 held with 39k intoxicant tablets

Published on Sep 23, 2022

The CIA team of Ludhiana rural police arrested two men with 39,000 intoxicant tablets on Thursday; man in early 20s among accused

The accused and contraband recovered from them in custody of Ludhiana police on Thursday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The CIA team of Ludhiana rural police arrested two men with 39,000 intoxicant tablets on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Varinder Kumar, 32, of Mohalla Lahoria, Jagraon, and Gurpreet Singh, 23, of Ishar Nagar, Ludhiana.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana rural) Harjit Singh said the CIA staff nabbed Varinder Kumar at a checkpoint with 320 intoxicant tablets. During questioning, Varinder told the investigating team that he procured the tablets from Gurpreet who was arrested with 1,000 tablets.

The team then conducted a raid at Gurpreet’s residence and recovered 38,000 tablets.

A case has been registered under Sections 22, 25, 61 and 85 of NDPS Act at Jagraon city police station. Police said that Varinder is already facing trial in a 2018 drugs case.

