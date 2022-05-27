Ludhiana: 2 held with 750-gram opium, ₹1 lakh
The CIA staff 1 of Ludhiana police arrested two men with 750-gram opium on Thursday.
The accused have been identified as Praveen Sharma, 44, of New Lakshmi Colony on Kailash Nagar Road in Basti Jodhewal, who is a realtor, and Charanpreet Singh, 31, of Payal, a farmer. Police also seized a Hyundai Verna car and ₹1 lakh from them.
Inspector Rajesh Kumar, in-charge of CIA-1 staff, said that the duo was arrested near Kailash Nagar on GT Road on the basis a tip-off. Kumar said the during interrogation, the accused revealed that they had procured the opium from Jharkhand. Police are questioning them to find out who else was involved with them.
A case under Sections 18, 29, 62, 61 and 85 of NDPS Act was registered at Basti Jodhewal police station.
-
Ludhiana: 38-yr-old man held for kidnapping bid on 10-yr-old girl
A 38-year-old was arrested on Thursday for attempting to kidnap a 10-year-old girl when she was on her way to school. Dev Raj has been identified as Dev Raj of Dhandra village, a salesman at a paint shop. The FIR was lodged based on the statement of the victim's father. The accused confessed to police that he tried to abduct the girl with the intention of sexually assaulting her. He was sent to judicial remand.
-
Ludhiana MC demands action against Punjab Dyers Association over dumping of untreated waste
Five days after snapping illegal sewer connections of around three dozen dyeing units in Focal Point area, Kakka Dhola Road and Tajpur Road, the municipal corporation wrote to the Punjab Pollution Control Board on Thursday seeking action against the Punjab Dyers Association.
-
Seven arrested with 6 pistols in Tarn Taran
TARN TARAN: Seven persons have been arrested with six firearms in three cases in Tarn Taran, police said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Boby, Rajan, Charanjit Singh and Gurmukh Singh of Patti, Akashdeep of Sursingh village, Harpal Singh of Sangatpura village, Satpal Singh of Thathi Jaimal Singh village and Bakshish Singh of Sakattra village. Rajan's questioning led the police to arrest Charanjit and Gurmukh.
-
Ludhiana: 195-acre pachayati land cleared of illegal possession in Sidhwan Bet area
Punjab rural development and panchayats minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday got around 195-acre panchayati land freed of illegal possession at Talwandi Nauabad, Walipur Khurd and Walipur Kalan villages in Sidhwan Bet area. Dhaliwal was accompanied by MLAs Sarvjit Kaur Manuke and Hardeep Singh Mundian; senior AAP leaders Amandeep Singh Mohie and Dr KNS Kang; ADC (rural development) Amit Kumar Panchal and DDPO Sanjeev Kumar.
-
Police recover 8,050 litres of illegally stored petrol, diesel in Sangrur
Congress leader Naveen alias Bagga, who is secretary of Punjab Committee Sewa Dal, has been booked in this connection. Sangrur SSP Mandeep Singh Sidhu said, “as of now, we have only registered a case against Naveen alias Bagga. However, more FIRs will be lodged in the case as other accused have also been identified.” A case has been registered under various sections of the IPC and Petroleum Act at Sadar police station.
