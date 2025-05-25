Ludhiana: 2 labourers die in factory wall collapse during storm

Two labourers died after a wall of a factory collapsed in Nanak Nagar after the storm hit the city on Saturday night. While one of the labourers died on the spot, the other succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment at the civil hospital. The SHO added that one of the labourers died on the spot, while the other died in hospital

The deceased have been identified as Ram Bhajan, 40, and Niranjan, 35. Both were employed at a dyeing factory.

Inspector Satwant Singh, SHO at Daresi police station said that the duo had come to Nanak Nagar to deliver some goods at a factory. “They took shelter in the street when the sudden storm accompanied by rain lashed the city. A wall from the fourth floor of the factory collapsed and fell on them. The locals raised the alarm and initiated a rescue operation. Later, the police were informed,” the SHO said.

The SHO added that one of the labourers died on the spot, while the other died in hospital. “The police have informed their families and initiated a probe into the incident,” he added.