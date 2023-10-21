News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 2 miscreants steal 4 lakh from scooter

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 22, 2023 05:32 AM IST

The Division number 4 police station lodged an FIR against unidentified accused following the complaint of hosiery owner, Gagan Agarwal of Sant Nagar

Two unidentified accused stole 4 lakh cash from a scooter of a hosiery trader parked outside an ATM kiosk at Shivpuri Road on Friday. Employee of the trader went to the ATM kiosk to withdraw cash after parking the scooter outside.

Two miscreants steal <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4 lakh from scooter in Ludhiana. (HT)
Agarwal said that he owns a hosiery unit at Kali Sadak. On Friday, he had sent his worker Sanju to HDFC Bank in Sunder Nagar to withdraw cash. Sanju had withdrawn 4 lakh in cash and kept it in the dickey of the scooter. On the way back to the hosiery, he stopped at SBI ATM kiosk at Shivpuri Road to withdraw 10,000 cash for himself.

He parked his scooter outside the ATM kiosk. While he was withdrawing the cash, two miscreants stole the cash. CCTV installed there has captured the accused.

Sanju said that when he came out of the ATM kiosk, he found the dickey of the scooter open, and the cash was missing. He informed his employer and alerted the police.

ASI Hardeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR has been lodged against unidentified accused under Sections 379 (theft) of the IPC. Initially, the police had suspected Sanju’s involvement in the theft. However, no evidence was found against him. The probe revealed that two accused were following Sanju from the bank. As he stopped to withdraw the cash, the accused targeted his scooter.

The ASI added that the police are trying to identify the accused.

