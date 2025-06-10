Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: 2 more test +ve for COVID, four recover

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 10, 2025 07:10 AM IST

The two 44-year-old and 50-year-old women who tested positive are reported to be only mildly symptomatic and in home isolation

Two new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the district on Monday, taking the tally to 23 cases. Four people who tested positive earlier were also reported to have recovered on Monday.

One of the active cases is hospitalised while the rest are in home isolation. (HT Photo for representation)
One of the active cases is hospitalised while the rest are in home isolation. (HT Photo for representation)

The two 44-year-old and 50-year-old women who tested positive are reported to be only mildly symptomatic and in home isolation. Both have a travel history. The 44-year-old had recently made a trip to Haridwar while the other had gone to Delhi. Both were vaccinated for COVID-19.

Earlier on Sunday there were no new cases reported in the district. Nine people who had reported positive earlier have finished their home quarantines and only 12 of the cases are active at present. One of the active cases is hospitalised while the rest are in home isolation.

Two people have died of infection so far. Both of these were comorbid cases. Except an 18-year-old, all the people who were reported positive were vaccinated.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: 2 more test +ve for COVID, four recover
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On