Ludhiana: 2 more test +ve for COVID, four recover

Two new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the district on Monday, taking the tally to 23 cases. Four people who tested positive earlier were also reported to have recovered on Monday. One of the active cases is hospitalised while the rest are in home isolation. (HT Photo for representation)

The two 44-year-old and 50-year-old women who tested positive are reported to be only mildly symptomatic and in home isolation. Both have a travel history. The 44-year-old had recently made a trip to Haridwar while the other had gone to Delhi. Both were vaccinated for COVID-19.

Earlier on Sunday there were no new cases reported in the district. Nine people who had reported positive earlier have finished their home quarantines and only 12 of the cases are active at present. One of the active cases is hospitalised while the rest are in home isolation.

Two people have died of infection so far. Both of these were comorbid cases. Except an 18-year-old, all the people who were reported positive were vaccinated.