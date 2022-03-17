Ludhiana | 2 snatchers held by GRP, 3 mobile phones recovered
Government Railway Police (GRP) on Wednesday held two snatchers and recovered three mobile phones which they stole from the trains.
GRP recovered two mobile phones from the accused, Balwinder Singh, 25, of Zira, Ferozpur, and one from the accused Jatinder Kanda, 40, of Manav Nagar, Phagwara, Kapurthala, Punjab,
According to the police, the accused were present at platform number 1 of Ludhiana station when the GRP staff was conducting security checking and was keeping an eye on the miscreants.
Sub-inspector Balwinder Singh of GRP, the complainant, claimed that the police team found the presence of both the accused suspicious.
On seeing the police, both the accused started running, following which the GRP personnel chased them down.
“When asked why they tried to escape, the accused did not answer following which they were held and taken to the police,” said Singh.
After frisking, the police found the mobile phones from them which they stole from a train on March 15 late night.
The accused were booked under Sections 379 (punishment for theft.) and 411(dishonestly receiving stolen property) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the local GRP Thana.
The local court has sent the accused to judicial custody.
-
Delhi: Pocso accused held after brief exchange of fire
The accused, identified as Mohammad Akhtar, allegedly raped a girl, aged 4-5 years, after kidnapping her from outside her home on March 9.
-
Delhi: Brother of IB man killed in riots gets job with state government
Last year, the Delhi government had provided the family with a one-time financial assistance of ₹1 crore.
-
₹5,000 aid for workers who lost income during building ban
Over 83,000 construction workers had not received the grant in November 2021 because they did not renew their registration.
-
Shutdown call over hijab ruling hits normal life in parts of Karnataka
The bandh evoked a bigger response in districts like Udupi and Dakshina Kannada but several localities in Shivamogga and Bengaluru where shops were predominantly owned by non-Muslims remained open as they did not support the bandh.
-
Covid-19: ‘Lift all curbs’, say area residents as Markaz mosque opens for a day
The Markaz building has been sealed since March 2020, over alleged violations of Covid-19 protocol during the Tablighi Jamaat conference held there that month.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics