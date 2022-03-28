Ludhiana: 2 stud farm owners, aides booked for murder bid

Crossing the streets of New Aggar Nagar, Barewal road, with his foreign friend, a trader was intercepted and allegedly assaulted by two revellers and their ten aides on Saturday.

The Sarabha Nagar police have lodged a case of attempt to murder against the accused Kamal Grewal, Sukhi Grewal of New Aggar Nagar and their ten unidentified aides. Kamal Grewal and Sukhi Grewal own stud farms.

Complainant Vishal Bhatia, 39, of New Deep Nagar, said when he along with his foreign friend in Maruti Suzuki Ciaz car was crossing from New Aggar Nagar, the accused in Maruti Suzuki Swift car intercepted his way. Grewal threatened him that the area belongs to him (Grewal) and how did he come to the area.

“I informed him that I was just crossing from the area, but the accused called on his aides and opened an assault on me, thrashing my head repeatedly with the sticks with the intention of murder,” Bhatia said, adding that after an elderly person intervened, the accused escaped from the spot leaving him unconscious on the road.

Further, he said the locals rushed him to the hospital, after which the police were informed.

Assistant sub-inspector Baljinder Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 307, 323, 341, 148 and 149 of Arms Act has been lodged against the accused.