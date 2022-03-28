Ludhiana: 2 stud farm owners, aides booked for murder bid
Crossing the streets of New Aggar Nagar, Barewal road, with his foreign friend, a trader was intercepted and allegedly assaulted by two revellers and their ten aides on Saturday.
The Sarabha Nagar police have lodged a case of attempt to murder against the accused Kamal Grewal, Sukhi Grewal of New Aggar Nagar and their ten unidentified aides. Kamal Grewal and Sukhi Grewal own stud farms.
Complainant Vishal Bhatia, 39, of New Deep Nagar, said when he along with his foreign friend in Maruti Suzuki Ciaz car was crossing from New Aggar Nagar, the accused in Maruti Suzuki Swift car intercepted his way. Grewal threatened him that the area belongs to him (Grewal) and how did he come to the area.
“I informed him that I was just crossing from the area, but the accused called on his aides and opened an assault on me, thrashing my head repeatedly with the sticks with the intention of murder,” Bhatia said, adding that after an elderly person intervened, the accused escaped from the spot leaving him unconscious on the road.
Further, he said the locals rushed him to the hospital, after which the police were informed.
Assistant sub-inspector Baljinder Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 307, 323, 341, 148 and 149 of Arms Act has been lodged against the accused.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics