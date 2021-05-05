Ludhiana: 2 weeks, 158 cases on, containment restrictions lifted from Dugri

Bringing respite to residents, restrictions were lifted from Dugri Urban Estate Phases 1 and 2, which were declared containment zones two weeks ago amid a spike in cases from the areas, on Tuesday.

After lifting restrictions, authorities have setup micro-containment zones in Mohalla 5,8 12 in Dugri Phase- 1 and Blocks E, F and G in Dugri Phase- 2. These are areas from where nearly 400 cases have been reported so far.

In the last two weeks, the health department had logged 581 Covid cases from the two containment zones. The decision to convert the populous area into containment zones was taken on April 19 after 65 fresh cases were reported from the two phases. Subsequently, the health department had launched a massive testing drive, in which 9,574 samples were collected, said senior medical officer (SMO) Avinash Jindal.

The restrictions had invoked the wrath of many residents who said the whole area had been converted into a garrison, just because a few people had tested positive for Covid .

Teachers living in the area had complained that school authorities were pressing them to report for work, despite their area of residence being declared a Covid zone. Businesses in the area also reported significant financial loss.

It was not all smooth sailing for the health department officials as well as in some places residents did not open the gates for the testing teams.