Ludhiana: 2 weeks after CA drowns, kin seek murder probe

Over two weeks after a 35-year-old chartered accounted (CA) drowned to death after his car fell into the Sirhind Canal near Doraha on April 5, his family has sought a murder investigation. Over two weeks after a 35-year-old chartered accounted (CA) drowned to death after his car fell into the Sirhind Canal near Doraha on April 5, his family has sought a murder investigation. (HT File)

Police had earlier initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, suspecting suicide.

The victim’s brother told the police that the 35-year-old had left for work around 11am on April 5. He further said the CA had spoken to one of his employees around 12.45pm and told him that he would reach the office in about 30 minutes. Then almost an hour later, at 1.39pm, he spoke to one of his clients over phone and shared an OTP (one-time password).

The victim’s brother said that around 5.36pm, he received a call from a man identified as Jagroop Singh, informing him that his brother had drowned in the canal near Rampur village in Doraha.

Following this, the victim’s brother rushed to the spot, where he was told by the police that his brother had been rescued and rushed to the hospital but could not survive.

The next day, the victim’s car was fished out of the canal.

In an application to Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal, the family claimed that the window of the car’s back seat was found broken, and some shards of glass were found inside the car. They further claimed that there were some injury marks, seemingly caused by the glass shards, under the victim’s eyes and lips. “Froth was coming out of his mouth and nose. After conducting a post-mortem, the doctors announced that he died of drowning, however, his viscera samples were sent to the forensic science laboratory in Kharar for chemical examination,” the family stated.

They further added that the broken window of the car and injuries below the victim’s eyes and lips were suspicious. “Moreover, my brother had no plan of going towards Doraha that day. His mobile tower location showed he was in Doraha from 2.30am to 5pm. As he did not answer the family members’ phone calls and went to Doraha without informing anyone, we suspect he may have been forced to go to Doraha,” the victim’s brother stated.

The Khanna SSP has marked the inquiry to deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Payal) Nikhil Garg.

When contacted, DSP Nikhil Garg said, “It seems to be a case of suicide but the family has some suspicions and they have moved an application seeking probe. Scientific investigation is on and we will take action accordingly.”

The victim is survived by his wife, an infant daughter and parents.