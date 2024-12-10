Ludhiana: 2 women dead in mishap, car driver held

Two women were killed and a rickshaw cart driver sustained serious injuries in a road accident in Manngarh village on Sunday. The mishap occurred when a speeding Honda City car rammed into a motorised rickshaw cart at a point on the village road that leads towards Bhairomunna. The police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 106, 281 and 125 (A,B) of the BNS. (HT File)

The police have arrested the car driver, identified as Musa, a resident of Malerkotla. The victims have been identified as Santosh, 55, and Kamlesh, 57, residents of Bhairomunna. Teju of Bhairomunna village, the complainant and survivor, said that he was on his way from Bhairomunna to Manngarh on his rickshaw cart with his wife and two aunts (victims) when the speeding car struck them.

The collision left both women critically injured while Teju sustained a broken right arm and other injuries. The victims were rushed to the Ludhiana civil hospital. Sensing their critical condition, the doctors rushed them to Sector 32 hospital in Chandigarh where Santosh and Kamlesh were declared dead.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ram Naresh, the investigating officer, confirmed that accused Musa has been arrested and a case registered against him under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving) and 125 (A,B) (acts that endanger the personal safety or life of others) of the BNS. The police have seized the car and the rickshaw cart involved in the accident.