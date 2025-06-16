Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
Ludhiana: 2 women robbed of scooter at knifepoint

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 16, 2025 05:06 AM IST

As many as five armed men snatched a scooter from two women working at a local café near the military camp in the Division Number 6 area. The robbers, carrying sharp-edged weapons and with their faces covered, targeted the women around 1am when they were returning home after their shift ended.

Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify and trace the accused. (HT Photo for representation)

The incident has raised serious concerns over women safety in the city, especially during late hours.

Sonia Kumari, a resident of Kuhara Road, Sahnewal, who works at the eatery, stated in her police complaint that she and her sister-in-law, Chanda, were riding home on a scooter. Due to the late hour, she had also asked her brother to meet them on the way for safety.

As they reached near the military camp, five unidentified men arrived on two motorcycles without number plates and attempted to surround them near a park. Sensing danger, Sonia quickly left the scooter behind, and both the women fled the scene on foot. Her brother arrived moments later, but the robbers had already escaped with the scooter.

Division Number 6 police station SHO, inspector Kulwant Kaur, confirmed that a case under Sections 304 and 3(5) BNS has been registered against the unidentified suspects based on Sonia’s complaint. Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify and trace the accused.

