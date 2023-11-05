close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 2 years on, city still awaits opening of leisure valley project

Ludhiana: 2 years on, city still awaits opening of leisure valley project

BySukhpreet Singh, Ludhiana
Nov 06, 2023 05:36 AM IST

The ₹2.94 crore project was Inaugurated during the Congress government’s term in 2021, on a piece of land by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT)

Even after two years have passed since the foundation stone was laid, the Leisure Valley project in Haibowal Kalan remains incomplete.

The incomplete Leisure Valley project behind locked gates in Haibowal Kalan, Ward 80 (old), Ludhiana on Sunday. (Manish/HT)
The incomplete Leisure Valley project behind locked gates in Haibowal Kalan, Ward 80 (old), Ludhiana on Sunday. (Manish/HT)

The 2.94 crore project was Inaugurated during the Congress government’s term in 2021, on a piece of land by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT).

However, the main entrance of the valley is still closed, and many aspects of the project remain incomplete.

The planned project included features like an open gym, swings, and well-maintained grass.

Maharaj Raji, the former councillor of ward number 80 (old) Haibowal area said , “After coming into power, the Aam Aadmi Party halted the pending work of the Leisure Valley project.

The valley is locked for the residents.

The state government is highlighting its work but is not allowing the project to open. Furthermore, recarpeting the road leading to the valley, is also pending from several months.”

Jagdev Singh, a resident of the Haibowal area, emphasised, “The road leading to this Leisure Valley is in terrible condition and hasn’t been re-carpetedfor several years. I urge the authorities to repair the road and open the locked LeisureValley so that people do notsuffer.”

Satbhushan Sachdeva, LIT superintending engineer, explained, “We created the Leisure Valley and handed it over to the MC. There was an alleged issue with a piece of land owned by a private individual with the MC, and now the project is not under our control.”

Sanjay Kanwar, MC superintending engineer said, “I am not aware of this project, and we never accept or take on incomplete projects from other departments. Nevertheless, I will instruct my team to investigate this matter to ensure people do not suffer due to any inter-departmental or other issues.”

