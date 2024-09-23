Ludhiana: 20 mobiles, weapons recovered, 3 held on snatching charges

The CIA staff 2 of police commissionerate arrested three accused for their alleged involvement in snatching incidents and the purchase of stolen mobile phones, officials said.
The police recovered 20 mobile phones, four stolen motorcycles, a sharp-edged weapon and a country-made pistol from their possession.
The arrested accused were identified as Ravi Kumar alias Ravi Kantia from Samastipur, Shimlapuri; Sandeep Paswan alias Ankit from Maha Singh Nagar; and Munna Kumar alias Munna from Samrat Colony, Giaspura.
Their aide, Gautam from the Daba area, is yet to be arrested.
CIA-2 in-charge inspector Rajesh Kumar said the police received a tip-off regarding Ravi Kumar and Sandeep Paswan, who were heading towards Giaspura on a stolen motorcycle to deliver stolen mobile phones to Munna Kumar, who runs a mobile shop.
The police set up a checkpoint and apprehended the accused, and recovered eight stolen mobile phones, a stolen motorcycle, a sharp-edged weapon and a .315 bore country-made pistol with a live cartridge.
He said more arrests and recoveries were made based on the information from them.
A case under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act was registered.