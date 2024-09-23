Ludhiana: 20 mobiles, weapons recovered, 3 held on snatching charges

The CIA staff 2 of police commissionerate arrested three accused for their alleged involvement in snatching incidents and the purchase of stolen mobile phones, officials said. The CIA staff 2 of police commissionerate arrested three accused for their alleged involvement in snatching incidents and the purchase of stolen mobile phones, officials said. (HT File)

The police recovered 20 mobile phones, four stolen motorcycles, a sharp-edged weapon and a country-made pistol from their possession.

The arrested accused were identified as Ravi Kumar alias Ravi Kantia from Samastipur, Shimlapuri; Sandeep Paswan alias Ankit from Maha Singh Nagar; and Munna Kumar alias Munna from Samrat Colony, Giaspura.

Their aide, Gautam from the Daba area, is yet to be arrested.

CIA-2 in-charge inspector Rajesh Kumar said the police received a tip-off regarding Ravi Kumar and Sandeep Paswan, who were heading towards Giaspura on a stolen motorcycle to deliver stolen mobile phones to Munna Kumar, who runs a mobile shop.

The police set up a checkpoint and apprehended the accused, and recovered eight stolen mobile phones, a stolen motorcycle, a sharp-edged weapon and a .315 bore country-made pistol with a live cartridge.

He said more arrests and recoveries were made based on the information from them.

A case under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act was registered.