Ludhiana: 20% Punjab Roadways buses in Ludhiana in ‘poor’ state

As many as 23 Punjab Roadways buses from the Ludhiana depot are on the verge of condemnation, raising concerns over the dwindling fleet and the lack of new additions. According to officials, out of the 115 buses operated by the depot, nearly 20% are nearing the end of their serviceable life, leaving commuters in a lurch. Buses are deemed unfit after seven years but many vehicles are used for up to 15 years, say officials. (HT photo)

As per norms, buses covering five lakh kilometers or completing seven years of service are deemed unfit for operations. However, due to persistent shortages, many vehicles continue running for up to 15 years before being scrapped, officials added.

A senior official from the Ludhiana depot, requesting anonymity, confirmed that these buses have surpassed their operational limits and are in a poor condition. “Many of these vehicles have completed their maximum mileage and are no longer fit for long routes. Repairs can only extend their lifespan to a limited extent.”

Although Punjab transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar had directed the department to procure new buses on January 1, the process has now hit a roadblock due to financial constraints and bureaucratic delays, he added.

Commuters have already begun feeling the pinch, with frequent breakdowns and reduced availability of buses on key routes. “There are fewer buses during peak hours, and we are forced to rely on private operators who charge higher fares,” said Amanpreet Kaur, a daily commuter from Ludhiana to Chandigarh.

Shamsher Singh Dhillon, state general secretary of the Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC Contractual Workers Union, pointed out that the Ludhiana depot last received 35 new buses in October 2021 during the tenure of the previous government. However, no new buses have been added in the past three years, worsening the crisis.

“This issue isn’t just limited to Ludhiana, but is prevalent in the entire state. We hope that the government takes decisive action in the upcoming budget session to resolve this growing problem, he added.

When contacted, Navraj Batish, general manager of Punjab Roadways, assured that operations were being managed efficiently. “We are running services smoothly with the current fleet, ensuring no disruptions. A proposal for new buses is pending with higher authorities and we are awaiting approval,” he said.