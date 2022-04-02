Ludhiana| 20-year-old man arrested for rape bid on minor
A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly trying to rape a 14-year-old girl in Amarjit Colony of Tibba Road.
The accused has been identified as Wasim alias Salman, a neighbour of the victim.
The girl told the police that the accused was a frequent visitor to her house. On March 28, when she was alone at home, the accused barged in and forcefully took her to the bathroom and tried to rape her. When she cried for help, some neighbours gathered there. Seeing them, the accused fled the spot.
Inspector Nardev Singh said the incident took place on March 28, however, the family lodged a police complaint only on Friday. Immediately after receiving the complaint, police registered an FIR under Sections 376 (rape), 511 (attempt to commit an offence), 452 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, and nabbed him.
Man arrested for sexually harassing daughter-in-law
A Hargobind Nagar resident has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing his 25-year-old daughter-in-law.
In her complaint, the woman, said that on Friday, when she was cooking a meal for the family, the accused entered the kitchen, grabbed her hand and molested her. The woman also alleged that the in-laws have been harassing her for dowry.
Assistant sub-inspector Sahib Singh, the investigating officer, said an FIR under Sections 354 A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. Police are also investigating the allegations of dowry harassment.
36th IIML Convocation: Graduating batch overcame challenges amid Covid, says director
It was a roller-coaster ride for the students of the graduating batch of 2020-22 who were inducted into the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, (IIML) in the first wave of the Covid pandemic in mid-June 2020 but were able to overcome various challenges and uncertainties. This was how director, IIML, prof Archana Shukla summed up their journey. She also said it had been a pleasure to have seen them grow.
4 students of Ashram school in Bhiwandi admitted to hospital for food poisoning, condition stable
Four school students were admitted to a hospital after showing symptoms of food poisoning on Saturday afternoon. Around 15 students in the age group of 8 to 13 years, all residing in the BR Ambedkar Ashram in Shiroda Village of Bhiwandi in Thane district, showed symptoms of food poisoning. While 11 were discharged after primary treatment, four were taken to Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa. The reason for the food poisoning was not yet known.
Make arrangements for live telecast of “School Chalo” drive: UP Chief secy
Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Saturday directed officials to ensure that all the “parishadiya” schools, block-level resource centres and district offices have adequate arrangements for the live telecast of the “School Chalo Abhiyan” that chief minister Yogi Adityanath would launch from Shravasti, the district with the lowest literacy rate, on Monday (April 4).
Raj criticises cousin, asks his family to stop inferring in functioning of BMC
Mumbai Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, who is desperate to survive in the political space, is trying to adopt the hardline Hindutva agenda. During his annual Gudi Padwa rally at Shivaji Park on Saturday, unsparing in his criticism of his cousin and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Raj said that Uddhav, who asked the investigating agencies to arrest him instead of harassing his family members needs to stop his family members from interfering in the functioning of BMC.
State education board to declare Class 12, 10 results in June
PUNE According to the state education board, results of class 12 will be declared around June 10 and class 10 thereafter. The higher secondary certificate or class 12 exam started on March 4 and will end on April 7. The secondary school certificate or class 10 examination started from March 15 and the last paper is on April 4. After the pandemic, this is the first time that the board is conducting the exams offline.
