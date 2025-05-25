Ludhiana: 21-year-old crushed by truck, driver flees

A 21-year-old youth lost his life after being dragged for nearly 70 metres by a truck near the Tajpur Road turn on Saturday morning. The deceased, identified as Rohan, was riding a neighbor’s bike when the incident occurred. The bike was completely mangled beneath the truck. After the incident, the locals gathered at the spot and vandalised the truck. The police have registered an FIR against the unidentified driver and seized the truck. (HT Photo for representation)

Eyewitnesses said that by the time passersby managed to pull Rohan from beneath the vehicle, he had already succumbed to his injuries. He was rushed to a hospital immediately where doctors declared him dead.

According to onlookers, there were two individuals inside the truck at the time of the accident. The crowd managed to nab the driver, but he escaped before the police arrived. Rohan, a student who lived nearby, had gone for a ride on a bike borrowed from a neighbor. Local councillor Arun expressed frustration over the lack of preventive measures at the Tajpur Road turn. “Accidents have become a regular occurrence at this spot. Despite repeated appeals, authorities have failed to take any concrete steps to manage traffic or improve road safety,” he said.

Soon after the accident, the police arrived at the scene to pacify the crowd and informed the concerned police station. The local police later reached the spot, took the body and shifted it to the civil hospital mortuary for a postmortem examination.

The police have registered an FIR against the unidentified driver and seized the truck.