Search Search
Sunday, May 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: 21-year-old crushed by truck, driver flees

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 25, 2025 08:50 AM IST

Eyewitnesses say that by the time passersby managed to pull Rohan from beneath the vehicle, he had already succumbed to his injuries, truck driver was initially caught by people but he fled later

A 21-year-old youth lost his life after being dragged for nearly 70 metres by a truck near the Tajpur Road turn on Saturday morning. The deceased, identified as Rohan, was riding a neighbor’s bike when the incident occurred. The bike was completely mangled beneath the truck. After the incident, the locals gathered at the spot and vandalised the truck.

The police have registered an FIR against the unidentified driver and seized the truck. (HT Photo for representation)
The police have registered an FIR against the unidentified driver and seized the truck. (HT Photo for representation)

Eyewitnesses said that by the time passersby managed to pull Rohan from beneath the vehicle, he had already succumbed to his injuries. He was rushed to a hospital immediately where doctors declared him dead.

According to onlookers, there were two individuals inside the truck at the time of the accident. The crowd managed to nab the driver, but he escaped before the police arrived. Rohan, a student who lived nearby, had gone for a ride on a bike borrowed from a neighbor. Local councillor Arun expressed frustration over the lack of preventive measures at the Tajpur Road turn. “Accidents have become a regular occurrence at this spot. Despite repeated appeals, authorities have failed to take any concrete steps to manage traffic or improve road safety,” he said.

Soon after the accident, the police arrived at the scene to pacify the crowd and informed the concerned police station. The local police later reached the spot, took the body and shifted it to the civil hospital mortuary for a postmortem examination.

The police have registered an FIR against the unidentified driver and seized the truck.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: 21-year-old crushed by truck, driver flees
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On