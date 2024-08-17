Ludhiana: 22,000 tree saplings planted under Tree ATM 3.0 campaign

Municipal corporation (MC) Ludhiana and CityNeeds announced the culmination of Tree ATM 3.0 campaign after planting 22,000 tree saplings at 63 locations across the city. Ludhiana MC assistant commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon with other officials participate in the culmination ceremony of Tree ATM 3.0 programme at circuit house. (HT Photo)

The culmination of this month-long campaign was announced by MC assistant commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon, Maneet Dewan from CityNeeds among others at circuit house on Saturday. Harleen Kaur from Act Humane, Dr SB Pandhi from Small Idea Great Idea, Mandeep Keshav Guddu from Marshall Aid Foundation, Harjesh Jain from Neki Ki Rasoi among others were also present during the culmination ceremony.

Sekhon and Dewan stated that this milestone of planting 22,000 tree saplings has been completed with the unwavering financial support Act Humane, and the passionate efforts of Marshall Aid Foundation. Harjesh Jain from Neki ki Rasoi provided food for all the volunteers throughout the campaign.

The initiative was inaugurated by deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney and MC assistant commissioner Jasdev Sekhon. A toll-free number was issued for the residents interested in getting the saplings planted at their respective sites. After receiving confirmation from interested persons, a team of volunteers themselves reached the spot and planted the saplings.

Jasdev Singh Sekhon and Maneet Dewan said that the saplings have been geo-tagged and CityNeeds will also monitor the situation to ensure survival of these trees. Native trees of Punjab were planted under the campaign including peepal, neem, tali, mango, jamun, moringa, amaltas, kachnar etc.

Sekhon and Dewan said that Tree ATM 3.0 is more than just a plantation drive. It is a movement towards accountability, sustainability, and community engagement.

This initiative is designed to ensure accuracy and transparency. Every planting site is documented through geo-tagged photographs taken before, during, and after the plantation. The commitment to the care and growth of these saplings is further reinforced by taking written undertakings from the caretakers at each location. This documentation is securely stored and monitored through a custom mobile app.

The mobile app plays a critical role in overseeing the growth and health of each tree, allowing CityNeeds to track the roots and performance.

During the ceremony, certificates are awarded to the volunteers of Marshall Aid in recognition of their invaluable contribution to the plantation drive.

Stating that they will put more effort into it and try to plant at least 50,000 tree saplings under the campaign next year, Sekhon and Dewan stated that residents should join this campaign at large and contribute their bit for saving the environment.