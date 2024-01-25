Ludhiana: 22-year-old booked for raping neighbour

The Daresi Police booked a man for allegedly raping a woman after visiting her in her beauty parlour and offering her a drink ‘laced with sedatives’. A 22-year-old was booked for raping neighbour in Ludhiana. (HT)

According to the woman, the accused, who is her neighbour, offered her a cold drink laced with sedatives and after she lost her consciousness, the accused raped her on November 20, 2023.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The Daresi police took around two months to register an FIR against the accused during which the accused, who is from Sundar Nagar, migrated abroad on a study visa.

ASI Harpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the accused had gone abroad as of now but a case under sections 376 of the IPC has been registered against the accused at Daresi police station.