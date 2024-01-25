close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 22-year-old booked for raping neighbour

Ludhiana: 22-year-old booked for raping neighbour

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 25, 2024 06:52 AM IST

According to the woman, the accused, who is her neighbour, offered her a cold drink laced with sedatives and after she lost her consciousness, the accused raped her on November 20, 2023.

The Daresi Police booked a man for allegedly raping a woman after visiting her in her beauty parlour and offering her a drink ‘laced with sedatives’.

A 22-year-old was booked for raping neighbour in Ludhiana. (HT)
A 22-year-old was booked for raping neighbour in Ludhiana. (HT)

According to the woman, the accused, who is her neighbour, offered her a cold drink laced with sedatives and after she lost her consciousness, the accused raped her on November 20, 2023.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The Daresi police took around two months to register an FIR against the accused during which the accused, who is from Sundar Nagar, migrated abroad on a study visa.

ASI Harpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the accused had gone abroad as of now but a case under sections 376 of the IPC has been registered against the accused at Daresi police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On