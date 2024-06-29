Ludhiana: 22-year-old man arrested with 500 gm heroin

The Division number 1 police arrested a 22-year-old man for drug peddling and recovered 500 gm heroin from his possession. The Division number 1 police arrested a 22-year-old man for drug peddling and recovered 500 gm heroin from his possession. (Representational image)

The accused has been identified as Amandeep Singh alias Aman of Mohalla Mohammad Tayar.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Central) Akarshi Jain stated that the police arrested the accused near Nali Mohalla near AC market following a tip-off. The accused was coming from Jalandhar side. On checking, the police recovered 500 gm heroin from his possession.

A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been lodged against the accused at Division number 1 police station.

The ACP added that the accused has no past criminal record. The police are questioning the accused to know from where he used to procure the drugs and where he was going to deliver the same.