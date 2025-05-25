Ludhiana: 223 liquor cartons seized

After three deaths reported in Sanyas Nagar at Noorwala road reportedly caused by spurious liquor, the excise department seized a substantial stock of illicit liquor during a raid, unearthing 223 cartons without mandatory regulatory compliance. Excise officials during a raid in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The recovery includes 31 cartons of liquor that were found completely lacking the government-mandated track and trace system—a vital regulation introduced to ensure product authenticity, monitor movement and protect public health. Among the non-compliant stock were nine cartons of Dollar XXX Rum (PML 65 Degree) and 22 cartons of Royal Stag IMFL, both labeled “For Sale in Punjab Only,” now under scrutiny for being part of a suspected illegal distribution racket.

In total, officials seized 30 cartons of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), nine cartons of beer and 162 of Punjab Medium Liquor (PML) that bore track and trace codes. However, it is the 31 untraceable cases that have raised red flags and led to the launch of a deeper investigation.

“This is one of the largest recoveries in recent memory when it comes to liquor being sold without any compliance to excise norms,” said deputy commissioner (excise) Tarsem Chand. “The presence of untraceable stock represents not just a blatant violation of law but a significant threat to consumer safety and state revenue,” he added. Officials revealed that the recovered stock is now being analysed to trace its source and identify the network involved. Initial findings suggest that the liquor may have been diverted for illegal sale, potentially bypassing excise duties and quality checks.

The excise department has made it clear that it would continue its zero-tolerance policy. “We are committed to eliminating the roots of illicit trade. This seizure is a message to violators that no one will be spared,” said the officials.