Thursday, Dec 12, 2024
Ludhiana: 25-lakh factory goods stolen, 4 arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 12, 2024 09:04 AM IST

The accused allegedly took advantage of the trust placed in them by the owner and systematically stole goods by turning off CCTV cameras during night shifts

The Sahnewal police have arrested four factory workers accused of stealing goods worth 25 lakh from their employer.

The suspects, employed at a nut and bolt manufacturing factory in the Dhandari Kalan industrial area, were caught after weeks of investigation. (HT File)
The suspects, employed at a nut and bolt manufacturing factory in the Dhandari Kalan industrial area, were caught after weeks of investigation. (HT File)

The suspects, employed at a nut and bolt manufacturing factory in the Dhandari Kalan industrial area, were caught after weeks of investigation.

The arrested accused, identified as Pradeep Kumar Pandey from Dhillon Nagar, Sagar Kumar from Swami Vivekanand Nagar, Ajay Kumar from New Satguru Nagar and Ashwani Kumar from Asra Colony, had been working at the factory for several years. They allegedly took advantage of the trust placed in them by the owner, Tarun Gupta, and systematically stole goods by turning off CCTV cameras during night shifts.

Tarun Gupta, a resident of Chaman Enclave Extension, filed a complaint with the Sahnewal police, reporting recurring thefts in his factory. Gupta noticed a consistent decrease in goods and scrap materials and discovered that CCTV cameras were being deliberately switched off during the times when thefts occurred.

ASI Ram Murti, who is investigating the case, said the four accused were apprehended following a probe. “The accused exploited the owner’s trust and used the CCTV blackout periods to carry out the thefts,” said ASI Ram Murti. The police have registered an FIR and are working to recover the stolen items.

