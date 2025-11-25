Search
Tue, Nov 25, 2025
Ludhiana: 25 rescued from illegal de-addiction centre in Dakha

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Nov 25, 2025 07:04 am IST

Police and health department raid reveals mistreatment and wrongful confinement; FIR lodged against operators for charging ₹10,000 per inmate

The Ludhiana Rural Police, in a joint operation with the health department, rescued 25 inmates from an illegal drug de-addiction center being run from an old building of a defunct school. The inmates were reportedly locked in a room and mistreated.

Police breaking open the locks of the de-addiction centre in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)
The police team broke open the door and rescued the inmates, who were rushed to civil hospital Jagraon for counselling and further treatment. The Dakha police have lodged an FIR against Hardeep Singh, alias Deepa of Chak Kalan village, and Jagminder Singh of Patti Jalal Dakha village, who are currently on the run.

Varinder Singh Khosa, deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Dakha), said that the health department received a complaint about the illegal centre. A team led by civil surgeon, including Dr Harkamal Kaur (psychiatrist), Dr Vishal Kumar, and pharmacy officer Davinder Singh, joined the police in conducting the raid. The attendants fled upon seeing the police teams.

The DSP added that authorities were shocked to find 25 people locked in a room, being mistreated in the name of de-addiction treatment.

The recused people said they had been lodged at the centre for periods ranging from two months to one year. The owner of the centre was reportedly charging 10,000 from each family for the treatment.

An FIR under Sections 318(4) (cheating), 127(4) (wrongful confinement), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been lodged against the owners of the centre and a hunt is on for their arrest.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: 25 rescued from illegal de-addiction centre in Dakha
