Ludhiana: Cops seize 3,100kg poppy husk after brief gunfight

The Ludhiana Police have seized 3,100kg of poppy husk following a brief exchange of fire with a group of suspected drug peddlers in Khaira Bet village. While no injuries were reported, the accused — around 10 to 12 in number — managed to escape, abandoning their vehicles at the spot, the police said. The seized consignment in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

According to officials, the contraband was packed in 155 bags and loaded in four vehicles, including a truck, a Bolero Maxi Truck, an Isuzu vehicle and a Mahindra Scorpio.

The Jamalpur police have registered an FIR against unidentified accused under Sections 15, 15C and 61 of the NDPS Act, Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, Rural) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said the operation was carried out by a team

from Jamalpur police station late on Friday following a tip-off about a large consignment of contraband being brought into the city from other states. Acting on the input, the police raided an isolated location near Hambran Road, close to the Phagla bus stand, where the consignment was allegedly being redistributed.

The officials found the suspects unloading white plastic sacks from a truck and shifting them into the four vehicles. On spotting the police team, the suspects fled, leaving behind most of the vehicles.

“The police recovered 155 bags of poppy husk weighing approximately 3,100 kg. Two suspects fleeing in the Scorpio allegedly fired four rounds at the police team, who retaliated in self-defence, leading to a brief exchange of fire. During the chase, the Scorpio lost control and crashed into a wall in Khehra Bet village. However, the occupants managed to escape with their weapons,” the DCP said. “Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the accused and further investigation is in progress,” he added.