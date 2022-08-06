Ludhiana: 3 booked for assaulting, sexually harassing 25-yr-old woman in restaurant
Police on Thursday booked three men for allegedly assaulting and sexually harassing a 25-year-old woman at an eatery in South City, Ludhiana.
The accused have been identified as Charanpreet Singh, Arshdeep Singh and Baltej Singh Midda. They are all residents of Model Town and aged between 28 and 30, police said.
The victim said in her complaint that she had gone to Leantares Restaurant in South City with her family on July 30, where the accused, who were inebriated, started taking videos of them. She added that when she tried to stop them, the trio abused and touched her inappropriately. She alleged that when she was leaving the restaurant with her family, one of the suspects threw a beer bottle at their car which hit the rear mirror, injuring her and her sister. A video of the incident has also surfaced online.
According to police sources, the accused already knew the victim and they had an old enmity. Investigation officer sub-inspector Resham Singh said they have procured all relevant CCTV footage and will conduct raids to nab the suspects.
A case has been registered under Sections 323 (causing hurt), 354 A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50) of Indian Penal Code at PAU police station.
Ayushman Bharat scheme: PGI restarts treating patients from Punjab
In what will come as a relief for hundreds of aggrieved patients, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, a premier healthcare institute, Friday resumed treatment of patients from Punjab under Ayushman Bharat Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana (AB-MMSBY). A recent announcement by the Punjab government that all dues of the institute will be cleared within a few days is also said to have prompted PGIMER to resume healthcare services.
Gurugram woman accused of filing nine false rape FIRs gets bail
The Gurugram woman, who is accused of filing nine false rape FIRs against at least eight boys, has been granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana high court. The high court bench of justice JS Bedi observed that she has been in custody since December 29, 2021, and the investigation is complete. Between September 2020 and November 2021, nine rape FIRs had been registered on the complaint of the woman.
Lumpy skin disease: Punjab sees 160 cattle deaths, 12,000 infections in a month
Five heads of cattle have died every day in Punjab due to lumpy skin disease (LSD) since July 4 this year, when the first such case was reported in the state. In Muktsar, about 100 cattle have died due to LSD-like symptoms while 1,000 animals were found infected, said senior veterinary officer Dr Gurdit Singh. It is for the first time that Punjab has witnessed the LSD outbreak that affects livestock.
1-lakh litre ‘lahan’ recovered near Beas river in Tarn Taran
TARN TARAN: In a joint operation with Punjab Police, the excise department officials busted an illicit liquor manufacturing unit with the recovery of one lakh litre of 'lahan' (raw material to manufacture liquor) from the marshy area of Beas river between the Kirian and Marar villages near Harike Pattan town on Friday. Officials said the accused involved in running the liquor producing and smuggling network managed to flee taking advantage of the marshy area.
From honouring AAP leaders to five-star hotel stay, Punjab exchequer paid bills
From honouring its senior leaders with gold-plated swords to arranging their accommodation in five-star hotels and decorating roads with flowers, the Punjab government, reeling under a fund crunch, spent ₹14.63 lakh on the Aam Aadmi Party's victory march, Dhanwad Punjab Yatra, in Amritsar, according to information received under the Right to Information Act. AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and CM-elect Bhagwant Mann had led the grand road show.
