Ludhiana: 3 booked for tree felling, bid to encroach upon forestland

The Koom Kalan police have registered a case against three residents of Mand Chaunta village for allegedly cutting trees and trying to encroach upon protected forestland. The Koom Kalan police have registered a case against three residents of Mand Chaunta village for allegedly cutting trees and trying to encroach upon protected forestland. (HT File/ Representational image)

The accused, identified as Harjinder Singh, Manjit Singh, and Mahinder Singh, reportedly damaged forest boundaries and felled trees to extend their adjoining farmland into the forest area.

The case was registered following a complaint filed by Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Davinder Singh. According to the DFO’s report, the accused cut down around seven trees and ploughed 5.5 kanals of forestland in an attempt to claim it as their own. The accused own land adjacent to the forest and allegedly breached the boundary wall to carry out the encroachment.

An official from the forest department said that the incident came to light during a routine inspection by the department’s field team. Upon discovering the unauthorised ploughing and felling of trees, the department promptly filed a complaint with the police.

ASI Sanjeev Kumar, the investigating officer, confirmed that after initial inquiry, a case was registered against the three individuals under Sections 303(2) and 221 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant sections of the Indian Forest Act, including 29, 30, 32, 33, and 63C.Further investigation into the matter is underway.