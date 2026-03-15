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    Ludhiana: 3 duped of ₹20 lakh, travel agent booked

    An FIR has been registered against a woman for allegedly promising three individuals of securing foreign country visas. Accused allegedly took 20 lakh from the victims, thus defrauding them, say cops

    Published on: Mar 15, 2026 7:16 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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    The Division number 5 police have booked a woman travel agent for allegedly duping three students on the pretext of securing Australia and Singapore visas. The accused has been identified as Gurvinder Kaur, alias Gagan Sra, of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. The FIR has been registered following the statement of Shonik Kukkar of Ganganagar of Rajasthan. The complainant stated that he along with two other students contacted the accused seeking a study visa to Australia. Two other students also applied for study visas for Australia and Singapore.

    An FIR under Sections 316 (2), 318 (4), 336 (2), 336 (3) ,340 (2) and 351 (3) of the BNS has been registered. (HT Photo)
    An FIR under Sections 316 (2), 318 (4), 336 (2), 336 (3) ,340 (2) and 351 (3) of the BNS has been registered. (HT Photo)

    The accused took 20 lakh from them but never arranged the visas, the complainant alleged. The accused also refused to return their money. Later, they filed a complaint. ASI Kuldeep Kumar, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 316 (2), 318 (4), 336 (2), 336 (3) ,340 (2) and 351 (3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Ludhiana: 3 Duped Of ₹20 Lakh, Travel Agent Booked
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