Ludhiana: 3 duped of ₹20 lakh, travel agent booked

The Division number 5 police have booked a woman travel agent for allegedly duping three students on the pretext of securing Australia and Singapore visas. The accused has been identified as Gurvinder Kaur, alias Gagan Sra, of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. The FIR has been registered following the statement of Shonik Kukkar of Ganganagar of Rajasthan. The complainant stated that he along with two other students contacted the accused seeking a study visa to Australia. Two other students also applied for study visas for Australia and Singapore. An FIR under Sections 316 (2), 318 (4), 336 (2), 336 (3) ,340 (2) and 351 (3) of the BNS has been registered. (HT Photo)

The accused took ₹20 lakh from them but never arranged the visas, the complainant alleged. The accused also refused to return their money. Later, they filed a complaint. ASI Kuldeep Kumar, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 316 (2), 318 (4), 336 (2), 336 (3) ,340 (2) and 351 (3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.