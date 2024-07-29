Ludhiana: 3 held for snatching, vehicle lifting

The Division Number 5 police arrested three accused on charges of snatching and vehicle lifting, officials said. The police recovered a stolen scooter, a motorcycle, five mobile phones, a sharp-edged weapon and an iron rod from their possession. The accused in the custody of Ludhiana police on Monday. (HT Photo)

The accused were identified as Ankush Kumar, 21, and Himanshu Rawat, 22, both of Sunet village, and Chottu, 19, of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP city 3) Shubham Aggarwal said a team led by station-house officer (SHO) inspector Vijay Kumar, SHO busted a gang of three snatchers and registered a case under sections 304, 307 and 317 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against them.

The ADCP added that the accused used to travel on a motorcycle late at night and target commuters. They used to threaten commuters by flashing weapons and then snatch their valuables.

The police are questioning the accused and trying to trace their criminal record, he said.