Ludhiana: 3 men posing as vigilance officials held for assault on traffic cops

Three men were arrested on Saturday evening after they allegedly assaulted traffic police personnel during a routine vehicle-checking drive at Mundian Kalan Chowk on the Ludhiana–Chandigarh Road, police said on Sunday. The accused allegedly claimed to be vigilance officials, manhandled policemen and tore the uniform of an official before fleeing. An FIR has been registered under Sections 132 , 221, 351(2) and 3(5) of the BNS. (HT File)

The accused have been identified as Raj Kumar of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar, Ravi Kumar of Dhoka Mohalla and Nishant, also of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 5.30 pm when ASI Dalip Kumar stopped a Tata Indigo car that did not have a registration plate. When asked to produce documents, the driver, identified as Raj Kumar Khatri, allegedly claimed to be a senior vigilance officer and threatened the policeman.

When ASI Dalip Kumar asked him to show his identity card, the accused and his two aides allegedly began abusing him. On being objected to, they allegedly assaulted the ASI, tearing the buttons of his uniform. Other traffic police personnel who rushed to intervene were also allegedly assaulted.

Head constable Gursahib Preet Singh the vehicle was intercepted at the next intersection and all three occupants were apprehended. The car has also been seized, he added.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 132 (assault on public servant), 221 (obstructing public servant), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS. Further investigation is underway to verify the accused’s claims of being vigilance officials.