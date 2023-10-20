Ludhiana: 3 months after 22-year-old’s death, police book friend for murder

Three months after the death of a 22-year-old man, the police lodged a murder case against one of his friends following a revelation in the detailed postmortem report suggesting that the man was stabbed with a sharp-edged weapon. 3 months after 22-year-old’s death, police book friend for murder (ht)

Earlier, police had initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of the CrPC.

The accused has been identified as Rahul alias Butta of Patna in Bihar. The FIR has been lodged on the statement of Uma Rai, father of the victim, Guddu Kumar, 22, who was also from Patna. According to police, the accused had stabbed the victim following a spat.

Inspector Gurmukh Singh, SHO at Basti Jodhewal police station, said that after Guddu’s death, his family had returned to Patna. After the postmortem report, the police contacted them in Patna and asked them to record a statement to lodge an FIR. The Father of the victim recorded his statement on Thursday.

The inspector added that Guddu had died on July 10 at his rented accommodation in Dashmeshpuri Colony at Noorwala road. The body had some injuries. The police sent the body to civil hospital for postmortem. His uncle had recorded his statement that Guddu had slipped in the rain and died of injuries. Following his statement, the police had initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC.

“A couple of days ago, the postmortem report, received at the police station, revealed that the man had died of stab injury inflicted in his chest. The police traced his family to Patna and asked them to lodge a complaint. We found that the accused Rahul alias Butta had also fled to Patna,” said the SHO.

“The father of the victim stated that his son had indulged in a spat with the accused, Rahul alias Butta, during the Durga Pooja event. Rahul nursed a rivalry against Guddu and stabbed him to death,” he added.

The SHO added that a case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. A team has been dispatched to Patna for the arrest of the accused.

