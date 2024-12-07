Ludhiana: 3 more booked for bid to kill sarpanch

A day after the CIA-1 staff of the Ludhiana police commissionerate arrested two persons for illegally possessing weapons and plotting to kill the sarpanch of Lalton Kalan village, the police have named three more individuals in the FIR. The accused who have been booked are Akashdeep Singh, alias Pannu, of Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Gagandeep Singh, alias Gaggu, alias Ravan, alias Giani, of Lalton Kalan, and Ketan of Haryana. All three are currently absconding. Two of the five persons in police custody on Saturday. (HT Photo)

On Friday, the police had arrested Jashandeep Singh and Gagandeep Singh, alias Gagan, both residents of Lalton Kalan, and seized three illegal .32-bore pistols and six live cartridges. A car used by the accused was also seized.

During investigation, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harjaap Singh revealed that the weapons were procured to target the village sarpanch, stemming from a rivalry over the recently concluded panchayat elections.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Shubham Aggarwal said tension arose between Jashandeep and the now-elected sarpanch began during the nomination process in October at SRS Polytechnic College in Rishi Nagar. A scuffle had broken out between the two parties, leading to the registration of an FIR against both at the PAU police station. Following the sarpanch’s victory, Jashandeep, along with his associates, conspired to assassinate him.

The interrogation of Jashandeep and Gagan uncovered the involvement of Akashdeep, who reportedly procured the weapons. The suspects also involved Gagandeep, alias Gaggu, and Ketan as collaborators in the plot.

Akashdeep is already facing at least seven FIRs across Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Patiala and Ludhiana. Gagandeep, alias Gaggu, and Ketan are also linked to prior criminal cases, each with an FIR registered against them.

The DCP added that a hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused.