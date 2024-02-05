Ludhiana: 3 robbers land in police net; sharp-edged weapons seized

The police arrested three miscreants involved in robbing shopkeepers and commuters of cash and other valuables by threatening them with sharp-edged weapons and pistols. A case was registered against unidentified persons under sections 379B (2), 380 and 34 of IPC at Sarabha Nagar police station.

The accused have been identified as Dheeraj Kumar, and Saurav Jasrotia, both residents of New Deep Nagar of Haibowal, and Vikas alias Billa. The police have recovered sharp-edged weapons from their possession and also seized a motorcycle.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 3) Ramandeep Singh Bhullar said that on January 29 at around 3.30am three miscreants had barged in a 24/7 store located near Grand Wall Mall on Ferozepur Road and had robbed the employees of ₹23,000 in cash by flashing a sword and a pistol.

The team of Sarabha Nagar police traced the accused during investigation. The police found that the same accused were involved in robbing a pharma store employee on February 3. Following which a case under section 392 of IPC and 25 (7), 54, 59 of Arms Act was registered against them.

The ADCP added that the accused Vikas is already facing four FIRs registered under sections 380, 379, 382 and others while the other accused Saurav is facing trial in a case of drug peddling.

He said that the accused are being questioned and more important information has been expected from the accused during questioning.