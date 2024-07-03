The CIA staff 3 of police commissionerate arrested three persons on drug peddling charges after recovering 300 gm heroin, ₹1.97 lakh drug money, an illegal pistol, a magazine and 10 bullets from their possession. Ludhiana: 300 gm heroin, ₹ 2 lakh, illegal weapons seized, 3 held

The accused were hiding in a house in Khasi Kalan village when the police conducted a raid and arrested them.

The accused were identified as Ishar Singh of Preet Nagar in Bajigar Basti, Rajvir Singh of Gagan Nagar and Rajbir Singh of Khasi Kalan.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jaswinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the police received information that the accused had assembled at a house in Khasi Kalan and conducted a raid.

The police also seized three weighing machines from the accused. Officials said the accused were indulged in drug peddling for a long time. The police are questioning the accused about where they procured the contraband from, and where it was intended to be supplied.

A case under sections 21, 29, 27 (A), 61, 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused.

The ASI added that the police are questioning the accused to know where they have procured the weapon from. More important information is expected from the accused during questioning, he added.