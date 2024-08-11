Ludhiana: 4 held for hatching conspiracy to rob petrol pump using toy pistol

The local police busted a gang of miscreants who were allegedly hatching a conspiracy to rob a petrol pump “using a toy pistol and an air gun”, officials said on Sunday. They added that four members of the gang were arrested and one of their aides is on the run. Accused who were hatching a conspiracy of robbery in the custody of police in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The police recovered a toy pistol, an air pistol, three sharp-edged weapons, a bike and a scooter from the possession of the accused.

Officials said the accused had previously robbed people using toy pistols.

The arrested accused were identified as Maninder Singh of Basant Nagar, his brother Hardev Singh, Nirmal Singh of Dugri village and Vikas Singh of Preet Nagar in Shimlapuri. Gurpeeet Singh of Janta Colony in Gill village is yet to be arrested.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP south) Guriqbal Singh said the police arrested the accused from a vacant plot in Sangowal village where they had assembled and were hatching a conspiracy. The police conducted a raid following a tip-off, he added.

The ACP said that during questioning, the accused confessed that they robbed people of cash, mobile and other valuables by threatening them with sharp-edged weapons, air pistols and toy pistols. The accused are unemployed and indulged in crime for easy money, he said.

The ACP added that accused Vikas already has three first-information reports (FIRs) registered against him. He said these include cases of snatching and theft.

ACP Singh said accused Nirmal is facing trial in a case of cheating and forgery.

A fresh case under sections 310 (4) (preparation for committing dacoity) and 310 (dacoity) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the accused at the Sadar police station.

The ACP added that more important information is expected from the accused during questioning. A hunt is on to arrest their aide, he said.