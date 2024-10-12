Menu Explore
Ludhiana: 4 held for selling property using ‘forged’ documents

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 12, 2024 10:31 PM IST

Sub-registrar Resham Singh stated that a woman, Neelamjit Kaur, approached him and complained that some of the accused sold her land to some other people using fake documents.

The Sadar police have arrested four persons, including two nambardars, for allegedly selling property of a woman using fake documents. Employees of the sub-registrar (central) office caught the accused who had turned up there on Friday for transfer of ownership of another property. They have been handed over to the police.

The accused have been identified as Sukhdev Singh, nambardar of Ranian village, Harvinderpal Singh, nambardar of Lohara village, Sanjiv Mishra and Chandarpal. (HT File)

The accused have been identified as Sukhdev Singh, nambardar of Ranian village, Harvinderpal Singh, nambardar of Lohara village, Sanjiv Mishra and Chandarpal.

Sub-registrar Resham Singh stated that a woman, Neelamjit Kaur, approached him and complained that some of the accused sold her land to some other people using fake documents. The woman stated that she has a 400-square-yard land. She was interested in selling her property following which she had contacted a realtor and gave him photo copies of her documents. The accused forged her documents and sold the plot in four parts.

The sub-registrar stated that on Friday when the accused turned up there for the fourth registry of the plot, they nabbed the accused and alerted the police. ASI Tarsem Singh, incharge at the Marado police post, stated that an FIR under Sections 318 (4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing someone to deliver property), 336 (2) (forgery), 336 (3) (forgery with the intent to harm the reputation of a party), 338 (forgery of important legal documents), 340 (2) (anyone who uses a forged document or electronic record dishonestly or fraudulently), and 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS has been lodged against the accused.

