Ludhiana: 4 lakh, jewellery stolen from locked house

A gang of burglars targeted a locked house in Kabir Nagar, Tibba, on Sunday and decamped with ₹4 lakh, gold and silver jewellery.

The complainant, Navdeep Saini, 31, said he has incurred a loss of ₹15 lakh. Navdeep, who lives with his elderly father, said he owns a building construction material shop in Tibba, but due to loss in business, he also started driving a bike taxi.

On Sunday morning, he left for work, while his father locked the house and went to see his relatives in Doraha. He added that when he returned home at 9 pm, he found the locks of the house broken open and the rooms ransacked.

He suspects that a friend of his who had asked him whether he was at home may be involved in the burglary.

ASI Balwinder Singh, investigating officer, said that a case has been registered under Section 380 (theft) of Indian Penal Code at Tibbe police station.