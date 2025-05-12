Ludhiana: 4 men chop off eatery staffer’s thumb over ‘bland’ food

Four men carrying sharp edged weapons and iron rods assaulted the nephew of a restaurant owner over insipid food in Model Town at wee hours on Friday. According to the victim, the thumb of his one hand was chopped off when he tried to block the blow of a sharp-edged weapon targeting his head. The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Arun Gupta, 26, of Azad Nagar. Gupta stated that he works at a restaurant owned by his uncle in Model Town. (File)

After the miscreants left the spot, he alerted the police and filed a complaint. The Model Town police lodged an FIR against four unidentified accused.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Arun Gupta, 26, of Azad Nagar. Gupta stated that he works at a restaurant owned by his uncle in Model Town. People used to order food from their restaurant using mobile phone applications. He added that on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday he received a phone call. The caller stated that they had ordered from the restaurant through a mobile application.

The caller stated that the food was bland and demanded his money back. The complainant added that when he offered a refund the caller started abusing him. After 30 minutes four men laced with sharp edged weapons and iron rods turned up at the restaurant. They dragged him outside and opened the attack. In a bid to block his head from a blow, the thumb of his right hand chopped off. After the locals gathered there the accused escaped from the spot threatening him. Later, he was rushed to the hospital.

Head constable Arpit Passi, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt),126(2) (wrongful restrain), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (criminal act is done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all) of BNS has been lodged against four unidentified accused. The police have asked the food delivery app to provide the details of the persons who ordered food from the restaurant to identify the accused.