Ludhiana: 4-year-old ‘raped’ in Ekta Colony, youth on the run

A four-year-old girl was “raped” by a 19-year-old man in Ekta Colony on Monday, the police said. The girl was going with her maternal grandmother to see a relative at the time of the incident. Section 65 (2) (raping a woman under twelve years of age) of the Bharatiya Nyaha Sanhita and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered.

When the mother of the victim turned up at the house of the accused while looking for her, the accused managed to escape by pushing her aside.

The Meharban police have registered an FIR against the accused, identified as Ankit Kumar, 19, on the statement of the victim’s mother.

The complainant said her mother was taking the girl to a relative nearby. Her daughter, who was walking ahead, suddenly went missing.

The complainant added that they started looking for her when she heard her screams from the house of the accused.

She went inside and found the accused committing the crime. When she raised the alarm, the accused managed to escape. She immediately informed the police and filed a complaint.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Radhey Sham, an investigating officer from the Meharban police station, said the girl, along with her maternal grandmother, was passing through a street which had turned narrower due to water accumulation.

The toddler crossed the narrow patch and stopped to wait for her maternal grandmother. The accused found the girl alone and dragged her inside his house, where he raped her, the police added.

The ASI added that an FIR under Section 65 (2) (raping a woman under twelve years of age) of the Bharatiya Nyaha Sanhita (BNS) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

The district saw a similar incident on December 7 when the Dehlon police booked a labourer for “raping” a five-year-old daughter of his neighbour in Bhagwanpura village.

The accused took the girl to his rented accommodation and raped her when she was alone in her house.

In another case, the Tibba police had booked a minor for raping a 12-year-old girl in Chandarlok Colony.