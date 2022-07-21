Ludhiana: 46-year-old man arrested for wife’s murder
A resident of Rauni village was on Wednesday arrested for murdering his wife. The accused has been identified as Jaswinder Singh alias Jasvir Singh, 46.
Police said that Jaswinder suspected his wife, Kulwinder Kaur, 47, of infidelity and had badly thrashed her before gagging her to death with a pillow. He then stuffed her body in an iron trunk and fled.
Police lodged the FIR based on the complaint of Ranjit Singh of Sangrur, the victim’ brother-in-law (sister’s husband). Ranjit said Kulwinder had not been responding to calls from her family members since Monday, following which they reached their house.
When the woman’s family reached the house, they found it was locked. They entered the house after scaling the wall and found the doors were open. They found a pile of clothes lying outside the trunk and when they opened it, they were shocked to find Jaswinder’s body stuffed inside.
While it was Kulwinder’s second marriage, for Jaswinder it was third. They had been married for more than a decade and had no children.
Sub-inspector Amrik Singh, station house officer at Payal police station said relations between the couple had been strained for the past six months. Kulwinder had recently left the house and gone to live with her sister in Sangrur. However, Kulwinder had convinced her to return.
Transport firm owner booked for cheating top adhesive brand of ₹11.57 crore
Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police unit has registered an FIR based on the complaint of a known adhesive and construction chemical brand which claimed that a goods transport firm duped them to the tune of ₹11.57 crore. One of the former employees of Monica Roadways was also found to be involved in the fraud. The complainant had been taking transport services from Monica Roadways for the past few years.
Chandigarh: Vyas Puja organised at Govt Yoga College
A Vyas Pooja was organised on Wednesday to commemorate the “guru-shishya parampara” of ancient India on Day 3 of the five-day integrated yoga and ayurveda wellness camp being organised by Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23-A, Chandigarh. In Shyam Priya, a well known Lokayurved key catalyst in the field of health system's talk, she gave a brief introduction about the daily regime to be followed for general fitness. The second session related to shatkriyas was taken by yoga instructor of the yoga college, Anupma.
BMC officials meet Marine Drive residents to allay vibration fears
Mumbai Residents of Marine Drive met Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials on Wednesday regarding the vibrations they have been feeling inside their homes at high tide. The residents, mostly from Govind Mahal and Shree Niketan buildings, located between G and F roads in Marine Drive, have complained of these vibrations since the end of last week, as reported in HT. The residents attributed this to the removal of tetrapods from the Marine Drive shoreline.
UP: Over 10,000 severely disabled kids to get learning aids, stationery for home-based education
There is good news for thousands of children suffering from severe multiple disabilities and those who are fully dependent on home-based education for their academic development. At present, home-based education has been arranged for 10,181 such children spread across different districts of Uttar Pradesh who are unable to come to school due to severe and multiple disabilities. Children could get the benefit in selected districts only.
SPPU introduces computerised paper checking system from this semester
While the Savitribai Phule Pune University is currently conducting semester examinations in traditional, offline mode after a gap of two years, the varsity will be using a digital method to check the students' answer sheets. As per information shared by the examination department of the SPPU, the computerised paper checking system has been developed by the university itself and will be deployed starting this semester.
