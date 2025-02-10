Ludhiana: 5-member panel to crack whip on unregistered travel agents

In the wake of the recent deportation of a group of illegal immigrants by the United States, the district administration has intensified its efforts to curb unauthorised immigration services. Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal has set up a five-member committee to identify and act against illegal travel and immigration agents operating without proper authorisation. The city has several immigration offices and only a few of them are registered with the district administration. (HT Photo)

The committee, formed under The Punjab Prevention of Human Smuggling Act and The Punjab Travel Professionals Regulation Act, 2012, will inspect IELTS coaching centres, travel agencies, ticketing agents, general sales agents and immigration consultancies across the district. Officials have been instructed to submit a detailed report within a week.

Officials on the five-member panel are subdivisional magistrate, tehsildar, assistant commissioner, assistant commissioner of police and general manager of district industries centre.

According to data, there are 1,632 registered immigration offices in the district, but authorities believe hundreds of unauthorised agents are operating, particularly in rural areas. Many of these unregulated firms are accused of misleading people, promising overseas jobs or student visas and later leaving them stranded.

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said, “We have identified 1,632 licensed immigration offices. There are several illegal units. This committee will conduct a survey and submit a report within a week, ensuring action against those violating the law.”

The move comes after a surge in complaints related to immigration fraud. Several residents have fallen prey to agents who charge hefty fees but fail to secure legitimate visas.

A resident of Jagraon, seeking anonymity, said, “I paid ₹10 lakh to an agent for my son’s student visa, but he was sent on a tourist visa instead. By the time we realised the fraud, the agent had already shut his office.”

Officials have urged people to verify the credentials of immigration agents before availing their services. Meanwhile, the administration has assured that strict action would be taken against those found running illegal operations.