Ludhiana: 5 stolen vehicles recovered, 2 held

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 08, 2024 05:38 AM IST

The police arrested the accused from Shivaji Nagar after they failed to produce documents of their vehicle. During questioning, they confessed that they had stolen the bike.

Three persons were arrested as three bikes and two scooters were seized from their possession, the Division number 3 police station said on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Ahit Sham of Mayapuri at Tibba Road and Taufiq of Jagirpur Road.

An FIR under Sections 303 (2) and 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the accused at the Division number 3 police station. (HT File)

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, central) Anil Bhanot said the police arrested the accused from Shivaji Nagar following a tip-off. The accused, who were passing through the area on a bike, were stopped for checking. They failed to produce documents of their vehicle. During questioning, they confessed that they had stolen the bike. Following the information provided by the accused, the police recovered four more stolen vehicles.

The ACP added that an FIR under Sections 303 (2) and 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the accused at the Division number 3 police station.

Ahit Sham is already facing trial in a case of theft, he said. More important information has been expected from the accused during questioning.

