Ludhiana: 50 challaned for not affixing high security number plates
Ludhiana: 50 challaned for not affixing high security number plates

The team barricaded the Canal Road and stopped all vehicles without high security number plates. During the drive, police also checked for vehicles with modifications.
Ludhiana traffic police issuing challans to vehicles without high security number plates. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 03:05 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A day after issuing a warning, the Ludhiana traffic police challaned 50 residents for not installing high-security number plates on their vehicles, on Saturday.

The team barricaded the Canal Road and stopped all vehicles without high-security number plates. During the drive, police also checked for vehicles with modifications.

The transport department had made it mandatory to install high-security number plates and provided residents ample opportunities to do so.

In August this year, Punjab state transport commissioner Amarpal Singh had ordered that vehicles without high-security number plates should be challaned in Punjab. The violators will have to face a penalty of 2,000 to 3,000.

Joint commissioner of police (JCP, city and traffic) Deepak Pareek said police will also keep tabs on autos without high-security number plates, and write to the transport department to cancel their licenses.

