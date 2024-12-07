Ludhiana: 53-crore project launched to manage waste

The Municipal Corporation (MC) on Saturday launched a major project worth over ₹53 crore to dispose of around 700 metric tonnes of fresh waste generated in the city on a daily basis. Garbage processing work underway at the dump site in Tajpur Road area of Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Projects worth around ₹77 crore have already been launched in the past for bioremediation of around 19.62 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Jamalpur main dump site of the civic body on Tajpur road and bio-remediation of over 2 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste at Jainpur site.

This is the third major project launched for disposing of around 700 metric tonnes of fresh waste generated in the city on a daily basis. MC officials said that in total around 1,100 metric tonnes of garbage is generated in the city on a daily basis. The civic body has already signed an MoU with a Chennai based firm in the past for turning 400 metric tonnes of this waste into green charcoal. Now the civic body has, on Saturday, launched a project worth over ₹53 crore to treat and dispose of remaining 700 metric tonnes of fresh waste. This contract for treating 700 metric tonnes of waste has been allotted for three years to M/s Greentech Environ Management Pvt. Ltd.

Civic body would be providing 6 acres of land to the contractor at Jamalpur dump site and the contractor will establish the plant for disposing of the waste at the said site in two months.

Officials said that the civic body has already launched the project for disposing of the remaining over 19 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Jamalpur main dump site of MC. The ‘heaps of trash’ would be removed from the dump site and around 41 acres of MC land would be freed after bio-remediation of the legacy waste. This site would then be used for effective solid waste management in future.

Officials said that now projects worth around ₹130 crore have been launched for improving solid waste management in the city.