Ludhiana: 55-year-old booked for sexually assaulting minor

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 19, 2024 10:05 PM IST

The victim’s mother mentioned in her police complaint that the accused resides along with his family in the same area

The Daba police on Monday arrested a 55-year-old man allegedly for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl in a labour quarters. The victim’s mother mentioned in her police complaint that the accused resides along with his family in the same area.

The Daba police on Monday arrested a 55-year-old man allegedly for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl in a labour quarters. (Getty image)
The Daba police on Monday arrested a 55-year-old man allegedly for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl in a labour quarters. (Getty image)

The accused hails from Himachal Pradesh. His wife went to her hometown Kangra a few days ago and while leaving, she urged the victim’s family to serve food to the accused. On Monday, the woman asked her eight-year-old daughter to go to the accused to ask if he wanted to have meal. When her daughter did not return, she went upstairs and spotted the accused committing the crime. She raised the alarm after which local residents gathered there and nabbed him.

She filed a complaint following which the Daba police lodged a complaint against the accused. Inspector Nardev Singh, station house officer at the Daba police station, said Sections 74 (sexual assault) of the BNS and relevant sections under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have been slapped.

