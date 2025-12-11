Ludhiana: 57-year-old dies, three injured as bike hits scooter

A 57-year-old factory worker lost his life in a road accident after a speeding motorcycle rammed into his scooter on the national highway near the Jalandhar bypass on Wednesday night. The deceased has been identified as Jaspal Singh. The bike-borne three men also suffered severe injuries in the mishap. The three youths, who were injured, were rushed to the civil hospital, police say their condition is currently stable. (HT Photo)

Jaspal Singh, a resident of Shimlapuri, was employed in a hosiery unit. He was returning home after finishing his shift. As he approached the Malhotra Palace stretch of the highway, a motorcycle, said to be driven on a high speed, reportedly crashed into his scooter, throwing him onto the road. The impact was so severe that he died on the spot.

The three youths, who were injured, were rushed to the civil hospital. Police said their condition is currently stable.

A police team reached the site soon after receiving information and began an investigation to determine the cause and circumstances behind the accident. Officials said speeding appears to be the primary reason for the mishap, but further inquiry is underway.